This Mad Foodie Genius Just Accidentally Created A 100% Vegan Maltese Platter In Buġibba

One restaurant in the heart of Buġibba is slowly becoming a vegan staple for Maltese food. Just weeks after rolling out the vegan Maltese sausage, Choco Kebab Cafe have launched their 100% vegan Maltese platter. “Vegan Maltese platter?” I hear you ask. Yes, iva, hekk hu.

Chef Gerald, the brains behind the place, wanted to offer the classic traditional spread without hurting any animals… so he went and developed vegan ġbejna and vegan mortadella, just for fun. Incredibly, he created the vegan mortadella while experimenting and trying to make something very different: berry cheese. “However, the texture wasn’t as I wanted it, so I added some garlic, salt, olives and it ended up tasting exactly like mortadella,” Gerald told Lovin Malta.