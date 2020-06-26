This Mad Foodie Genius Just Accidentally Created A 100% Vegan Maltese Platter In Buġibba
One restaurant in the heart of Buġibba is slowly becoming a vegan staple for Maltese food.
Just weeks after rolling out the vegan Maltese sausage, Choco Kebab Cafe have launched their 100% vegan Maltese platter.
“Vegan Maltese platter?” I hear you ask. Yes, iva, hekk hu.
Chef Gerald, the brains behind the place, wanted to offer the classic traditional spread without hurting any animals… so he went and developed vegan ġbejna and vegan mortadella, just for fun.
Incredibly, he created the vegan mortadella while experimenting and trying to make something very different: berry cheese.
“However, the texture wasn’t as I wanted it, so I added some garlic, salt, olives and it ended up tasting exactly like mortadella,” Gerald told Lovin Malta.
The platter consists of vegan Maltese sausage, ġbejna, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, capers, bean bigilla, bruschetta with tomatoes and onions and vegan mortadella.
The ġbejna is made from an almond base, as is their vegan ricotta pastizzi (because they serve that as well).
If you are looking to try some vegan food out but don’t want to stray too far from your classic Maltese flavours, this could be the tasty answer you’re looking for.