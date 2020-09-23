This Is What Happens After A COVID-19 Patient Passes Away In Malta

Malta has been witnessing a worrying surge of COVID-19 deaths, with 10 people succumbing to the virus in 10 days. However, with many dismissing the fatalities due to underlying conditions or the victim’s age, little attention is given to the many families and loved ones devastated by tragedy.

Carla* saw her 86-year old Nanna pass away just ten days after testing positive for COVID-19.

As if facing the trauma of having a loved one pass away from COVID-19 wasn’t enough, Carla and her family’s mourning period was tarnished by a set of questionable measures.

Here’s what happens when a loved one passes away from COVID-19 in Malta.

“No one ever speaks about the aftermath of a COVID-19 related death,” Carla told Lovin Malta.

“I just want to raise some awareness about this whole situation – because no one deserves to be let off like this.”

Carla’s grandmother started exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms on Sunday 6th September. She tested positive two days later, and passed away on the 18th September.

Carla highlighted that her grandmother was a very healthy 86-year old and had absolutely no underlying conditions – making her sudden decline and eventual death even more shocking.

“On Saturday at 10am, the day after my grandmother passed away, we called the morgue to decide on a step forward,” Carla continued.

“They told us that if we didn’t pick the body up by 1pm, it would be buried in government graves and we wouldn’t be able to take her out.”

Luckily, Carla’s family were in possession of a private grave and managed to make the necessary arrangements to transport the body in due time.

“We needed to sign before taking my grandmother’s body from the morgue, but we couldn’t even confirm it was hers because it was covered in stretch-and-seal,” Carla said.

“We were already suffering from losing our grandmother, and then we had to deal with all this.”

Carla went on to highlight a number of other “hypocritical” measures that further

“Only five people could attend the small funeral that was held for my grandmother – three grandkids and two kids – from today I believe the number has been raised to 15,” Carla said.

“It’s pretty hypocritical when you consider that you can have hundreds of people gathering for an event.”

Many others like Carla have voiced their concerns about Malta’s institutions’ alleged failures. The Kamra Tal-Ispiżjara ta’ Malta being the latest, but surely not the first organisation, to condemn the authorities for not following the advice offered by healthcare professionals.

*Name has been changed to ensure anonymity

