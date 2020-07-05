‘This Is Us’: Maltese Woman With A ‘Schizophrenic’ Partner Hits Back After Being Called A ‘Weakling’

Malta’s made progress in understanding mental illness over the last few years, but there’s clearly a lot of work that still needs to be done, and Karin and Matthew’s experience is testament to that.

Karin spoke about how Matthew has previously talked to people about his personal experience, going to schools amongst other places to educate Maltese youths about the realities of mental health and the struggles that can come from it.

“We have been through difficult times related to his mental health. We have been through difficult times related to my mental health. We have been through difficult times which were completely unrelated to mental health,” she said.

“I can say a lot of things about my boyfriend, but one thing that he definitely is not is weak.”

She ended by calling to anyone who has dealt with mental illness by remembering how strong they are to have dealt with whatever they’ve dealt with, and not to let anything else define who you are.

“If you have schizophrenia, if you have depression, if you have anxiety, if you have an eating disorder, if you have any mental health-related problem, it does not mean that you are weak,” she said.

“If you are supporting someone who has a mental health-related problem and you are also struggling with something, it doe not make you weak. Quite the opposite, it makes you admirable and strong,” she continued.

“Your ‘weak points’ do not define you. Don’t let anyone else convince you otherwise.”

Her post has received nearly 200 shares, with people from all walks of life commenting in agreement with Karin’s truthful and honest message on mental illness.

If this story has affected you and you’d like to talk to a professional, you can seek help on the freephone for mental-wellbeing by Richmond Foundation on 1770.

