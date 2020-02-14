‘This Is Nasty’: Someone Took Fried Chicken Into This Msida Vegan Restaurant And Left The Bones There

د . إAEDSRر . س

If there’s one place you can probably expect not to find any leftover bones, it’s a vegan restaurant.

However, one Msida restauranteur has taken to social media to show the “disrespectful” way some people have treated her restaurant and the safe space she had created for non-meat eaters.

“People often come into the restaurant with food from other places and we don’t say anything,” said Holly Pisani from Peas And Love.

“Generally they are discreet about it – but this is nasty,” she continued. “Some people want to be in a safe, meat-free environment and not have to worry about bones left running around. We don’t judge people’s choices, but have an ounce of respect please if they are not your choices.”

The leftovers in question

The team quickly cleaned the unwanted leftovers up, but have called on people to be respectful of their peers.

“I just want to say that you can go literally anywhere and do this and it wouldn’t be an issue,” Holly said. “I just hope it was ignorance and not spite.”

What do you think of people bringing bones into a vegan restaurant and leaving them there?

