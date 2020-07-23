‘This Is Absurd’: Maltese Restaurants Criticise Non-Smoking Policy Amidst Financial Desperation
Restaurants have heavily-criticised the non-smoking policy implemented as part of the COVID-19 safety measures, saying that it will keep driving people away from restaurants.
This comes from a survey carried out by the Association of Catering Establishments in July, which showed that Maltese restaurants are still undergoing economical hardships despite the re-opening of the island’s ports.
“Restaurant owners would have deemed the reopening of the Malta International Airport on 1st July as a saving grace,” the survey said.
“Yet, it is clear that the reopening has not had the effect that it was expected to have.”
A big contributor to the financial troubles plaguing restaurants is the social distancing of tables. Even when a restaurant is considered ‘full’ nowadays, it is still far less than what it was during the pandemic.
47.5% of survey respondents claimed that a quarter of tables or less were occupied during peak lunch hours. A worrying 12.5% of respondents said that their restaurants were empty during these hours – an even larger percentage than June.
“These statistics show that whilst the reopening of restaurants has helped restaurants to recover financially, this recovery is still very marginal,” the survey concluded.