‘This Is Absurd’: Maltese Restaurants Criticise Non-Smoking Policy Amidst Financial Desperation

Restaurants have heavily-criticised the non-smoking policy implemented as part of the COVID-19 safety measures, saying that it will keep driving people away from restaurants.

This comes from a survey carried out by the Association of Catering Establishments in July, which showed that Maltese restaurants are still undergoing economical hardships despite the re-opening of the island’s ports.

“Restaurant owners would have deemed the reopening of the Malta International Airport on 1st July as a saving grace,” the survey said.

“Yet, it is clear that the reopening has not had the effect that it was expected to have.”

A big contributor to the financial troubles plaguing restaurants is the social distancing of tables. Even when a restaurant is considered ‘full’ nowadays, it is still far less than what it was during the pandemic.

47.5% of survey respondents claimed that a quarter of tables or less were occupied during peak lunch hours. A worrying 12.5% of respondents said that their restaurants were empty during these hours – an even larger percentage than June.

“These statistics show that whilst the reopening of restaurants has helped restaurants to recover financially, this recovery is still very marginal,” the survey concluded.

