‘This Is A Big Moment’: MEP Roberta Metsola Nominated To Be Vice-President Of European Parliament

MEP Roberta Metsola has been nominated by the European Popular Party to serve as vice-president of the European Parliament.

This comes after a vacancy for the position opened up after Mairead McGuinness stepped down to become European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union in September.

The Nationalist MEP was proud of her party’s nomination.

“For a girl from an island in the middle of the Mediterranean, this is a big moment. Thank you, I will not let you down” Metsola tweeted.

If she wins the nomination, she’ll join the 13 other vice-presidents of the Brussels institution. Their duties include standing in for the president when necessary, including chairing sittings.