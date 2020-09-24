Thirty Prisoners Taken For Swim At Rinella As A Reward For Good Behaviour

د . إAEDSRر . س

At least 30 prisoners were taken for a swim in Rinella Bay as part of their earned privileges for good behaviour.

This excursion out of prison is part of the system of privileges given to prisoners who showcase good behaviour over a long period of time; other privileges include going to play football or even taking part in a fenkata. 

“The prison runs on privileges, and good privileges are given to people who work well inside the prison and are not violent or smuggling contraband… anyone working in masonry, or as electricians, people working in the kitchen, or carpenters, they get a number of these privileges,” one informed source told Lovin Malta, while confirming that 30 prisoners were taken to Rinella Bay.

Among these prisoners were inmates found guilty of various crimes, including murder.

Taking prisoners for a swim has been a privilege given by the prison since the 1980s; however in recent years, more out of prison excursions are being organised, including prisoners being sent to clean schools.

Of the roughly 740 prisoners in Corradino Correctional Facilities now, around 150 prisoners enjoy privileges, generally earned over weeks or months.

“With these type of privileges, you can literally show the people what they can earn for good behaviour… one day you may even get to go for a swim, as opposed to being left down for trying to self-harm,”the source explained.

“This is something earned – it doesn’t come on the first day.”

Access to privileges are equal for all prisoners within Kordin’s four walls – be they murderers or petty thieves.

Cover photo: Wikimedia/Frank Vincentz

Do you think prisoners should be taken to the beach or allowed to play football if they exhibit long-term good behaviour?

