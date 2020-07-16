Third-Tier Nationalists? Activist-Lawyer Called Out For ‘Typical Classism’ After Anti-Delia Status

A prominent Maltese activist and former blogger has been forced to delete a controversial status where he placed Nationalists in tiers based on their support for PN Leader Adrian Delia after being called out for “classism”.

“Do the math: pro-Delia staying, the MLP and its trolls and assorted third-tier Nationalists. Pro-Delia leaving, first-tier Nationalists and people with a brain,” Andrew Borg Cardona said yesterday on social media.

The post, since deleted, was immediately called out for showing the classist attitude among certain segments of Malta’s political sphere, with people within the same party being placed into different tiers.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri shared the status calling it “typical of the Nationalist Party”.