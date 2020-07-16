Third-Tier Nationalists? Activist-Lawyer Called Out For ‘Typical Classism’ After Anti-Delia Status
A prominent Maltese activist and former blogger has been forced to delete a controversial status where he placed Nationalists in tiers based on their support for PN Leader Adrian Delia after being called out for “classism”.
“Do the math: pro-Delia staying, the MLP and its trolls and assorted third-tier Nationalists. Pro-Delia leaving, first-tier Nationalists and people with a brain,” Andrew Borg Cardona said yesterday on social media.
The post, since deleted, was immediately called out for showing the classist attitude among certain segments of Malta’s political sphere, with people within the same party being placed into different tiers.
Economy Minister Silvio Schembri shared the status calling it “typical of the Nationalist Party”.
“Andrew Borg Cardona, who graciously presents himself using the University of Malta emblem, describes Nationalists who support the Delia faction as ‘Third Class Nationalists’,” Schembri said.
“Typical PN classism – what a rude thing to say! These people will never change. They think they are a superior race. It’s no surprise that the populace has put them aside.”
A young Nationalist councillor also called out the status saying: “no to elitism!”
Former PN president and current councillor Mark Anthony Sammut also posted a succinct message saying that every person has value and that the PN belongs to everyone.
The post comes amidst a PN leadership crisis, with members making their preference between Adrian Delia and Therese Comodini Cachia.
Borg Cardona had previously felt the heat for his social media posts, infamously calling Ira Losco a “bitch” on Twitter in what he sad was a mistake – he meant to send it as a private message to PN MP David Thake, not post the slur publicly.