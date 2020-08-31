Third Suspect In Sliema Double Murder Is Jesper Kristiansen

Jesper Kristiansen has been identified as the third suspect in the shocking Sliema double murder who was arrested in Spain after escpaing from Malta.

ONE news revealed the Danish national’s identity a day after his arrest in Cadiz. He will now face an extradition trial in Spain before coming to Malta.

So far, two people have been charged with the double murder of Pandolfino and Maciejowski on the 18th August, Daniel Muka and Victor Dragomanski.

Muka’s compilation of evidence kicks off this Thursday.

On Tuesday 18th August, doctor-turned-investment-banker Christian Pandolfino and his partner Ivor Maciejowski were found dead inside their home in Locker Street, Sliema. CCTV footage shows the murderers only spent four minutes inside the building and initial reports stated police believed this to be a revenge killing.

However, following the arrest of Daniel Muka this week, police commissioner Angelo Gafa said the crime was likely motivated by theft, stating that gold items could have been stolen from the house.

It is believed that there also could have been a getaway driver, but is yet to be confirmed.