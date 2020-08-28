Third Suspect In Sliema Double Murder Has Fled Malta, Police Issue Arrest Warrant

The third suspect allegedly involved in the Sliema double murder has fled Malta, according to the police.

The suspect is believed to have fled on a flight to a country in the Schengen Area. The police are currently in the process of issuing a European Arrest Warrant in order to trace, arrest and bring back the suspect to Malta.

So far, two people have been charged with the double murder of Chrisitan Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski on the 18th August, Daniel Muka and Victor Dragomanski.

