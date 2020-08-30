Third Suspect In Sliema Double Murder Arrested In Spain Hotel

The third suspect allegedly involved in the double murder of Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski in Sliema has been arrested in a hotel in Cádiz, Spain.

Police said the man, a foreigner, was arrested after they kick-started the process of issuing a European Arrest Warrant against him. He will now face procedures in the Spanish courts to be extradited to Malta and charged in connection with the double murder.

So far, two people have been charged with the double murder of Pandolfino and Maciejowski on the 18th August, Daniel Muka and Victor Dragomanski.

On Tuesday 18th August, doctor-turned-investment-banker Christian Pandolfino and his partner Ivor Maciejowski were found dead inside their home in Locker Street, Sliema. CCTV footage shows the murderers only spent four minutes inside the building and initial reports stated police believed this to be a revenge killing.

However, following the arrest of Daniel Muka this week, police commissioner Angelo Gafa said the crime was likely motivated by theft, stating that gold items could have been stolen from the house.

Cover photo: Victims Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski