Third Suspect Challenges Extradition In Sliema Double Murder Extending Court Delays Over Shocking Crime

Jesper Kristiansen, the third suspect in the shocking double murder in Sliema, is fighting his extradition to Malta to be charged over the crime.

Sources who spoke to Times of Malta estimated that without an appeal it could take at least 30 days for Kristiansen to be sent over to Malta to face the courts.

Kristiansen was arrested in Cadiz, Spain after allegedly passing through Malta’s airport on 28th August to board a flight to Barcelona. By flying to a Schengen country, Kristiansen avoided stringent passport checks and managed to get through with his ID.

Spanish police have now published footage of his arrest.