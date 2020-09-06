Third Suspect Challenges Extradition In Sliema Double Murder Extending Court Delays Over Shocking Crime
Jesper Kristiansen, the third suspect in the shocking double murder in Sliema, is fighting his extradition to Malta to be charged over the crime.
Sources who spoke to Times of Malta estimated that without an appeal it could take at least 30 days for Kristiansen to be sent over to Malta to face the courts.
Kristiansen was arrested in Cadiz, Spain after allegedly passing through Malta’s airport on 28th August to board a flight to Barcelona. By flying to a Schengen country, Kristiansen avoided stringent passport checks and managed to get through with his ID.
Spanish police have now published footage of his arrest.
Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowksi were murdered in their home on 18th August. Police told the court that they are treating theft as the most likely motive behind the murder.
CCTV footage revealed that Pandolfino had only arrived home at 10.10pm, while the suspects were spotted scanning the area from roughly 10.13pm. They entered the house at 10.19pm. They left at 10.23pm.
Footage captured suspect Daniel Muka entering the building with a “short and cubby” man, believed to be Kristiansen. A third suspect, Victor Dragomanski, was called in shortly after the first two approached the house.
Pandolfino, who was found in his underwear, was shot five times in the doorway of the home. Maciejowski was found with one bullet to the head on the staircase in between the first and second landing. Police believe Maciejowski rushed downstairs upon hearing the commotion.
Items stolen from the house were found in the getaway car and on Muka’s person.
