Third Captain Morgan Ship Joins Offshore Flotilla As 140 Migrants Rescued By AFM

At least 140 migrants have been rescued by the Armed Forces of Malta, with a third Captain Morgan ship being commissioned by the government to handle the new numbers.

Of those 140, 19 migrants, mainly females, pregnant women and minors, who formed part of the larger group of migrants were brought to Malta Friday evening.

Captain Morgan’s Bahari ship has reportedly been sent to join the other two ships currently moored right outside Malta’s waters. Around 300 migrants are waiting for an answer for their future while living aboard these ships.

The ships, which are commercial ships that were often rented for parties and day trips, are currently housing migrants who were attempting to come to Europe.

This is a new approach by the Maltese government to the ongoing migration crisis that has seen countless people attempt to flee their homes to try and find a new life in Europe.

It also comes as Malta closed its ports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ships are being rented for around €3,000 a day each, Prime Minister Robert Abela confirmed in parliament.

