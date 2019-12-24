د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Thief Arrested At Malta Airport As He Tries To Flee To His Home Country

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A man suspected of robbing a store he worked at in St Julian’s was arrested as he tried to flee back to his own country.

The 30-year-old man from Romania was arrested at Malta International Airport last night over a robbery that occurred on the 22nd of December.

A number of cheques, as well as an undisclosed amount of money, had been stolen from a store in George Borg Olivier Street, St Julian’s.

Following investigations, the man, who worked at the store, became a suspect in the robbery. Officers soon realised that the man was ready to flee the country on a flight back to his come country, Romania.

In light of this, an arrest warrant was issued by Dr Claire Stafrace Zammit.

The man was arrested in the airport right before he was about to board his flight in an operation undertaken by Maltese police.

Upon searching the man, police also found that he was carrying cocaine and ecstasy on him.

He’s been held for questioning in the police headquarters in Floriana and is expected to be charged in court later today. It is unknown if the stolen money was found on the man.

What do you think of this arrest?

READ NEXT: EXCLUSIVE: Police Are Yet To Conduct Search Of Keith Schembri’s Labour Party Office

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK