Thief Arrested At Malta Airport As He Tries To Flee To His Home Country

A man suspected of robbing a store he worked at in St Julian’s was arrested as he tried to flee back to his own country.

The 30-year-old man from Romania was arrested at Malta International Airport last night over a robbery that occurred on the 22nd of December.

A number of cheques, as well as an undisclosed amount of money, had been stolen from a store in George Borg Olivier Street, St Julian’s.

Following investigations, the man, who worked at the store, became a suspect in the robbery. Officers soon realised that the man was ready to flee the country on a flight back to his come country, Romania.

In light of this, an arrest warrant was issued by Dr Claire Stafrace Zammit.

The man was arrested in the airport right before he was about to board his flight in an operation undertaken by Maltese police.

Upon searching the man, police also found that he was carrying cocaine and ecstasy on him.

He’s been held for questioning in the police headquarters in Floriana and is expected to be charged in court later today. It is unknown if the stolen money was found on the man.

