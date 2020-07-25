‘They’re Laughing At Me’: Melvin Theuma Pens Letter In Hospital After Act Of Alleged Self-Harm

Melvin Theuma has penned a note while in hospital detailing the reasons why he allegedly inflicted harm on himself.

Main witness and middleman in the case of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination, Theuma said he acted out of guilt for his role in the murder of the late journalist and because he felt the evidence he was presenting was not seen as credible, the Times of Malta reported.

Unable to speak following severe wounds to his throat, Theuma communicated to magistrate Astrid May in Mater Dei’s intensive care unit using gestures and handwritten letters.

Theuma denied being threatened and took responsibility for the act.

“Qed jidħku bija,” he wrote, which translates to ‘they’re laughing at me’ in English.

Following a number of questions from the magistrate, he also wrote that “Yorgen got me into all this”, referring to the prime suspect in the murder case, businessman Yorgen Fenech.

Melvin Theuma, a former taxi driver, was granted a presidential pardon last November in exchange for his testimony, including secret recordings of conversations with people suspected to be involved in the murder plot.

His pardon depends on whether he is saying the truth.

Some worry that the wounds to his throat will impinge on his ability to testify further, whilst others acknowledged that the incident will delay the case until his recovery.

Police say Melvin Theuma remains in stable condition.