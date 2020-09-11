‘They Targeted My Children’: Ħamrun Councillor And Lawyer Harassed Because She Represents Migrants

A Ħamrun councillor and lawyer is facing targetted online harassment, including insults aimed at her children, because she represents migrants in court. Cynthia Tomasuolo has been the target of online hate from individuals who accused her of encouraging illegal immigration through her previous work at Germinaire, a cultural outreach organisation for the Mediterranean. She is also known for taking on court cases involving migrants. But when word was out that she would be a possible contestant for the next General Election, things heated up, with online accounts rallying each other to boycott her and attempting to slander her name.

“At first, I didn’t take notice at these comments,” Tomasuolo told Lovin Malta, explaining that she was used to it being a councillor of Ħamrun, known to home part of the migrant community. “But I drew the line when they involved my children.” As the backlash grew, people shared a photo of her and her two children, a girl aged nine and a boy aged six, from her personal page. “Picture worth a thousand words. This woman wants to be liked by anyone; God and the Devil too,” said one Maltese man as he shared an image of Tomasuolo and her children.

But the lawyer remains unfazed by the online hate.