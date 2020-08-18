These Are The Three Countries On Malta’s New Amber Travel Restrictions List

Bulgaria, Romania and Spain’s Madrid, Girona and Barcelona will be deemed as potentially high-risk for travel by Malta as of this Friday.

These countries are included in Malta’s new amber list, and inbound travellers will need to produce a negative COVID-19 swab test 72 hours before arriving on the island.

This comes as several countries reported surges in COVID-19 active cases. Malta experienced a jump in daily patients, with figures rising to 607 in the last 24 hours.

Earlier today, Cyprus imposed travel restrictions to Malta, banning all non-essential travel to the island bar for Cypriots returning home.

Meanwhile, all travellers hailing from Malta must self-isolate upon entering the UK, Norway and Denmark.

Neighbouring Italy now requires a COVID-19 swab test for those arriving from Croatia, Malta, Greece and Spain following a spike in imported cases. Inbound travellers to Greece also require a negative test result.

Belgium, Slovenia and the Netherlands have also placed Malta on their amber list for travel.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has announced fresh restrictions to address the triple figures, including the closing down of bars and clubs, group limits of 15, mandatory face masks in all enclosed public spaces and swab tests upon arrival at the airport.

Tag someone who needs to know this