These Are The Seven People Who Were Present For Unprecedented Castille Briefings On Caruana Galizia Case

Chief Homicide Inspector Keith Arnaud has revealed the names of the seven people who were present for unprecedented briefings at Castille on the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

These were: Arnaud, then-Assistant Commissioner Silvio Valletta, former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, his Chief of Staff Keith Schembri, former head of government communications Kurt Farrugia, Brigadier Jeffrey Curmi, and the Head of Malta’s Secret Service Michael Bugeja.

During the second of two briefings before the arrest of Alfred Degiorgio, George Degiorgio, and Vince Muscat, Arnaud confirmed that Muscat and Schembri were informed of the identities of the men and three potential dates for their arrest.

These were 4th December, 5th December, and 10th December. The raid on the potato shed in Marsa eventually happened on 5th December 2017.

However, it was just the task force on the case who were exact arrest date. The head and deputy head of Malta Security Services, Police Assistant Commissioner, Commissioner, AFM Brigadier and his two assistants also knew.

Melvin Theuma has confirmed that he and Yorgen Fenech were informed of the imminent arrests beforehand. So far, Theuma has said this was the day the official date was decided.

A series of court sittings have uncovered that Fenech had intimate knowledge about the investigation, with the names of Schembri, Muscat, Valletta, and Arnaud littered throughout Theuma’s secret recordings of the murder suspect.

Fenech insists that his close friend Keith Schembri kept him regularly updated on details from the case, including the arrest, Vince Muscat’s potential pardon and that his phone was wiretapped. He also claims that Schembri received this information directly from Arnaud and Valletta

Schembri will testify during the next sitting of the police’s case against Fenech on 27th March.