These Are The Exceptions To Malta’s New Mandatory Mask-Wearing Rules

Mask-wearing will be mandatory across Malta as of tomorrow as a prevention against the spread of COVID-19, but there will be some exceptions.

People will be allowed to take their masks off at home, in their personal cars and when they’re at the office by themselves.

Exceptions will also be made for children under three years old, people with respiratory and behavioural conditions, when doing physical exercise, when delivering a public speech so long as an adequate social distance is maintained, and when authorities need to verify your identity, such as at a bank.

Masks can also be removed if you’re receiving facial treatment or medical treatment or if you’re eating out. However, you can only remove your mask when the food arrives and must put it back on if you stand up.

“These measures are important for us to reduce our numbers, we must reduce them together,” Superintendent of Public Health Prof. Charmaine Gauci said. “We need people to obey these rules, which is why they will be enforced.”

While the new mask measure kicks in tomorrow, the government has given a one-week grace period before enforcing it.

An earlier version of the article incorrectly stated that the exception applies for children under eleven years old. It actually applies for children under three years old although there was no announcement whether the mandatory mask wearing rule at schools will be reduced from 11 to three years old.

