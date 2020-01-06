These Are The Crucial Court Dates For The Daphne Caruana Galizia Assassination Case You Need To Know

After weeks of rumour and brave sources coming forward, the courts have provided a public platform where the facts of the case are laid bare, with sensational details rapidly emerging the moment magistrates and judges take their seats. With the Christmas break now over, Malta’s judicial system is set to be in full swing with the ongoing cases related to the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination set to continue. Lovin Malta will be covering each moment live, so here’s a rundown of some important dates you need to keep in mind: 1. Public Inquiry: Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 2pm & Thursday 9th January 2020 at 2pm

The public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia continues this week with a sitting tomorrow at 2pm and another on Thursday 9th at the same time. Parliamentary Speaker Anglu Farrugia, who has his own controversial past with Caruana Galizia, will provide testimony to the inquiry this week following a request from Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia, as will a series of former Police Commissioners including John Rizzo and Peter Paul Zammit. A series of former Police Commissioners are expected to provide testimony to the inquiry this week, including current Parliamentary Speaker Anglu Farrugia, former Police Commissioner Throughout the sittings, members of the Caruana Galizia family have delivered very personal accounts of the culture of intimidation, harassment and vilification (at times state-sponsored) both they and the assassinated journalist faced in the years leading up to and following her murder. Meanwhile, an anonymous member of the media also testified before the inquiry, but this remained behind closed doors. The inquiry was called following years of campaigning, political lobbying, and pressure. It must be concluded in nine months, with the board expected to draft a report for the Prime Minister and Attorney General which will then be published. Some parts may be redacted. However, if it does, the board is bound to provide the Caruana Galizia family with a full copy that cannot be published. 2. Yorgen Fenech’s Constitutional Case Against Keith Arnaud: Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 9am

Questions surrounding the perceived failings of the investigation into Schembri have gathered steam over the past few weeks, with Yorgen Fenech’s constitutional case to have Cheif Homicide Inspector Keith Arnaud removed from the investigation set to continue on 14th January. Fenech has testified that Schembri kept him regularly updated on the investigation (including the dates of the arrest of the three men charged with carrying out the crime) and that the information was coming straight from Arnaud. Arnaud has also revealed that the police are yet to locate Keith Schembri’s ‘lost phone’ and that he had no idea about Schembri and Fenech’s close relationship when sharing crucial information about the case. Investigators have also confirmed that they left his Castille office unguarded for close to two days after Schembri’s arrest, only to search it ten days later. Schembri’s office at the Labour Party Headquarters is yet to be examined. Keith Schembri has testified in the constitutional case. Still, it proved to be evasive after he contradicted the version of events of three people – Yorgen Fenech himself, his doctor Adrian Vella, and Melvin Theuma, who has been granted a conditional presidential pardon in return for revealing everything he knows about the case. 3. Compilation Of Evidence Against Yorgen Fenech: Thursday 30th January 2020 at 10am

The public will need to wait until the end of January for the police’s case against Yorgen Fenech to continue with the next sitting scheduled for Thursday 30th January at 10am. The police have presented their case. However, middleman Melvin Theuma is set to continue his testimony in this case, with crucial recordings he took of Yorgen Fenech yet to be played in court. Fenech has pleaded not guilty to charges and already has had had a bail request turned down by Magistrate Rachel Montebello, citing concerns that he could escape, tamper with evidence, and that granting him bail could create civil unrest. Expect Fenech to continue making attempts to acquire bail. However, it seems unlikely until Theuma has provided all details to the court. The sitting has made crucial details on the case public, including Schembri’s lost phone, his unguarded Castille office, an escape plan, and the infamous Chris Cardona frame-up letter among others. With Theuma’s recordings set to be played in full, expect more sensational details to emerge, namely the extent of Schembri’s potential involvement in the murder.

READ NEXT: Keith Schembri Is Back In Malta Following Holiday From Political Crisis And Alleged Links To Caruana Galizia Assassination