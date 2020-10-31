These Are Malta’s Official COVID-19 Guidelines For Celebrating Halloween

Unfortunately, something scarier than Halloween has taken over the year, COVID-19, and that has come with some new restrictions that have changed how we can celebrate the spooky season.

From young children to fully-grown adults, everyone from all walks of life enjoys the costumes, parties and treats that come with the spooky 31st October holiday.

It’s not the Halloween we wished or hoped for this year but that doesn’t mean we can’t have some friendly fun nonetheless.

Halloween isn’t cancelled and neither is the trick-or-treating bonanza we are used to.

In fact, the Health Ministry has issued some COVID-19 Halloween guidelines so that we may enjoy the festive spooky holiday in a fun and safe way.

Pumpkin carving and house decorating is still allowed and you can even organise a Halloween costume contest but with friends and family only… and as long as it is online.

Of course, a spooky movie night is totally encouraged and there’s plenty to watch thanks to all those online streaming platforms.

When it comes to candy, trick-or-treating isn’t going to happen but you can organise a scavenger hunt with your family around your home or garden.

Unfortunately, you can’t really be running around in a costume this year.

According to the Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate, a costume mask is not suitable unless it meets the basic requirements for cloth masks – three layers of breathable fabric that covers the nose, mouth and chin.

And if you decided to wear a face mask with a costume, that could be dangerous too as it may make it hard to breathe.

Some might be glad to hear that haunted houses are off-limits especially “if crowded or where there will be people screaming”.

While it isn’t the Halloween celebration we were all hoping for, it is something – at least. With these guidelines in mind, you’re sure to have a safe and happy Halloween!

