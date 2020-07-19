There Is One New Case Of COVID-19 In Malta With Contact Tracing Currently Underway

There is one new patient of COVID-19 in Malta pushing up the total number of active cases up to five, Malta’s health authorities have confirmed.

No further details on the new case were given like whether it was imported or locally transmitted. There were no new recoveries.

Malta’s aggressive testing campaign has continued with 834 swabs conducted yesterday.

The total number of cases is now up to 676 with 662 recoveries and nine deaths.

Before yesterday, Malta had eight days of no new COVID-19 cases. Today’s new patient is the second case over the last two days.