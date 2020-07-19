د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

There Is One New Case Of COVID-19 In Malta With Contact Tracing Currently Underway

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

There is one new patient of COVID-19 in Malta pushing up the total number of active cases up to five, Malta’s health authorities have confirmed.

No further details on the new case were given like whether it was imported or locally transmitted. There were no new recoveries.

Malta’s aggressive testing campaign has continued with 834 swabs conducted yesterday.

The total number of cases is now up to 676 with 662 recoveries and nine deaths.

Before yesterday, Malta had eight days of no new COVID-19 cases. Today’s new patient is the second case over the last two days.

 

What do you of think of the latest figures? Comment below

READ NEXT: Malta’s AG Advised Against Sealing Off Pilatus Bank The Night Of Infamous Egrant Claims

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK