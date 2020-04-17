‘It’s No Surprise That Young People Are Feeling So Isolated Because Of COVID-19’, Head Of Social Policy Department Warns

Head of Department of Social Policy and Social Work Dr Natalie Kenely says she’s not surprised at the rate of isolation felt by young people due to COVID-19, as seen in a recent publication on mental health amid the pandemic.

A recent study conducted by the Richmond Foundation and Esprimi on the effects of the pandemic on mental health found that 49% of young people have felt fearful, 55% have felt depressed and 52% of the respondents aged 16 to 24 years felt lonely more than three days a week.

“16-24 year olds are dreamers – they are dreaming of their future, working towards achieving it, thinking of their careers, building relationships – and it all seems to have been taken away in the blink of an eye,” she said.

“Being asked to self-isolate often holed in at home, not always in the best home conditions and family relationships, must be one of the hardest things we are expecting this cohort to do. And while most of them are busier than ever staying in touch with their peers via social media, nothing can replace the physical proximity and contact with friends for any of us really.”

Dr Kenely debunks the myth that loneliness is something that mostly affects older people due to decreased mobility and loss of friends and partners.

“Loneliness affects people at all ages, including children, and is particularly prevalent in the teenage years.”

Citing an analysis on 20 studies involving 3.4 million people, she found that loneliness peaks in adolescents and young adults and again in the eldest groups of society. Research carried out by her faculty also found that one in three people in Malta aged 11-19 are moderately lonely.

She also spoke from experience in education with young people.

“I am in constant contact with our students reading for degrees in social work and social policy. For our final year social work students, [in particular], this crisis has pressed the pause button on their concluding their studies – they are worried, sad and afraid that they won’t be finishing their degree as planned.”

“But for all our students this crisis has disrupted their routine, has robbed them of what they do best – mingle around and spend time with their friends – and has created uncertainty and a longing to get back to normality faster than maybe we even hope to do.”

Dr Kenely concludes with suggestions on how we must support young people amid the COVID-19 crisis.

She stresses the need to validate what young people are feeling during the COVID-19 crisis and be mindful of their emotional and mental wellbeing.

It is also important to provide channels of mental and social support – through educational establishments, youth groups, mental health organisations she says and to provide “more spaces for trans-generational interaction and initiatives” like the “Adopt a Grandparent” campaign that was launched.

Lastly, Dr Kenely encourages young people to seek help and support when needed through Richmond Foundation’s Helpline 1770.

