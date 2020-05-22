‘Theres No Reason To Fear’: Maltese Minister Gets A Fresh Cut As Hair Salons Reopen
Minister Carmelo Abela captured the moment he got a haircut this morning, as restrictions on hair salons were relaxed as of today.
“First appointment of the day, a haircut at the hairdresser, one of the sectors allow to reopen as of today, under conditions stipulated by the Department of Health. If everyone follow the directives issued by the department of health, theres no reason to fear making use of these services,” he wrote in a Facebook post.
Restaurants and beauty parlours are allowed to reopen as of today, in the second batch of eased measures as part of Malta’s transitionary strategy from COVID-19 restrictions.
Other politicians have also led the way into the ‘new normal’ with Minister of Tourism Julia Farrguia Portelli snapped having coffee at Coffee Cordina this morning.
“Let’s learn to live in this new reality,” Abela wrote.