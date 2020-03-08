‘There, We Fixed It’: Daphne Caruana Galizia Unofficially Added To Women’s Day Exhibition In Valletta By Activists

The exhibition is meant to celebrate the achievement of 12 inspirational Maltese women. However, Caruana Galizia was not included among the chosen women, leading activist group Repubblika to add the journalist to the exhibition themselves.

A portrait and a banner of murdered Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia have been placed on top of a part of an exhibition celebrating International Women’s Day in the entrance to Valletta today.

The exhibition, which is set up in Triton’s Square, includes a host of Maltese woman in different professional roles.

It includes individuals such as former President of the Republic of Malta Agatha Barbara, acting President of the Republic of Malta Dolores Cristina, European Commissioner for Equality Dr Helena Dalli, footballer Nicole Sciberras, first female criminal trial lawyer in Malta Dr Giannella de Marco, feminist Claudette Abela Baldacchino and radiologist Dr Salvina Żrinżo, among others.

However, activists felt that Caruana Galizia should not have been left out of the chosen 12, and should have been recognised among the celebrated women.

“Prosit,” said one woman. “No one deserves it more than Daphne Caruana Galizia.”

“Yes, that’s how it should be,” said another. “Thank you Daphne for revealing the truth. One strong woman.”

What do you think of the unofficial addition of Daphne Caruana Galizia to Malta’s International Women’s Day exhibition?