There Is One New COVID-19 Case In Malta After Foreign Resident Coming Back Into Country Tests Positive

Malta has registered one new case of COVID-19, the Health Ministry has revealed.

With one new recovery, this means that the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country remains 11.

The new case was imported by a foreign resident of Malta who was repatriated back into the country.

A total of 930 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

A total of 673 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Malta in total, with 653 of them having recovered.