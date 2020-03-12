‘There Is No Need To Lie To Us’- Emergency Doctor At Mater Dei Pleas For Public’s Cooperation

A doctor from the Emergency Department at Mater Dei Hospital has urged the public to cooperate with medical professionals, after issuing a strong warning that some patients are lying about their recent travel histories.

In a Facebook post, Dr Michael Spiteri warned that individuals can still be identified through a ‘multiple layer patient filter system’ and that doctors would not turn them away if they did indeed travel within the last two weeks.

It seems that recent frenzy surrounding COVID-19 is preventing people from disclosing crucial details.

“There is no need to lie to us…even if you have a travel history we will still see you but through different channels. Care for us since we are the ultimate line of defence in these circumstances,” he said.

Luckily, appropriate protocols were taken and all patients who were caught lying tested negative.

Malta has grown more and more concerned ever since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Malta. With nine cases already, the government has imposed a two-week mandatory quarantine on people returning from affected countries. Those who break it will be subject to a 1,000 euro fine.