‘There Is No Need To Lie To Us’- Emergency Doctor At Mater Dei Pleas For Public’s Cooperation
A doctor from the Emergency Department at Mater Dei Hospital has urged the public to cooperate with medical professionals, after issuing a strong warning that some patients are lying about their recent travel histories.
In a Facebook post, Dr Michael Spiteri warned that individuals can still be identified through a ‘multiple layer patient filter system’ and that doctors would not turn them away if they did indeed travel within the last two weeks.
It seems that recent frenzy surrounding COVID-19 is preventing people from disclosing crucial details.
“There is no need to lie to us…even if you have a travel history we will still see you but through different channels. Care for us since we are the ultimate line of defence in these circumstances,” he said.
Luckily, appropriate protocols were taken and all patients who were caught lying tested negative.
Malta has grown more and more concerned ever since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Malta. With nine cases already, the government has imposed a two-week mandatory quarantine on people returning from affected countries. Those who break it will be subject to a 1,000 euro fine.
Mater Dei staff is also working in overdrive to deal with people’s concerns.
A critical care nurse, Michela Mallia, also took to social media to urge the public to do their civic duties, after experiencing a huge influx of patients for swab tests in fear of contracting COVID-19. Mallia warned unnecessary patients puts stress on hospital resources and staff’s ability to respond.
“If you have covid19, you would not be well enough to create lies to get to someone that would actually swab you” she said.
She urged people to stay home and avoid calling 111 unless it is a case of emergency.
“Imagine if you have covid19. What would possess you to put an entire hospital at risk of contamination instead of follow the recommended guidelines to protect the entire country?” she added.
If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:
Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.
Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.
If you are returning from an affected country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €1000 fine.
You can call +356 21324086 for advice.
Avoid calling 112 unless it is a real emergency. That emergency line is crucial in saving lives in peril, and having it be flooded with calls on the coronavirus could have fatal consequences.