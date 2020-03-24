There Have Been Over 2,500 Spot Checks On People Under COVID-19 Mandatory Quarantine In Malta

More than 2,500 spot-checks have been carried out on people under mandatory quarantine during the COVID-19 outbreak in the ten days since its introduction, the Home Affairs Ministry has revealed.

Over 24 fines have been handed out. Some have even received multiple penalties. The majority of people, it seems, are cooperating with police, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said.

A €3,000 fine has been levied against those who break mandatory quarantine. It was first at €1,000 but steadily increased after authorities discovered people disobeying the order.

Malta has also imposed a hefty €10,000 fine, up from €3,000, on COVID-19 patients caught leaving their homes when they are supposed to be recovering in isolation.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Malta is now up to 110 after the three new patients were confirmed today.

To report someone who you suspect has broken mandatory quarantine, you can call 2294 4504 or 2294 4511 or send an email to quarantine.covid19@gov.mt.

If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.

If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €3,000 fine.