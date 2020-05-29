د . إAEDSRر . س

There Are Zero New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta With 13 Recoveries

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Malta after 1,193 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

With 13 recoveries and one death, Malta’s number of active cases dropped below 100 at 94.

Today, the Health Ministry announced that a 56-year-old man who caught COVID-19 has died making it the eight COVID-19 death in Malta.

The man was a patient at Mater Dei Hospital and contracted the virus on 16th May. The man had various chronic conditions.

He passed away overnight at Mater Dei Hosptial.

 

 

 

