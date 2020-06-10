There Are Three New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta, With No New Recoveries

Malta registered three new cases of COVID-19 out of 851 tests conducted within the last 24 hours. This means that Malta has conducted over 77,000 tests since the virus outbreak began in March.

With no new recoveries, the number of active cases rose to 29.

Malta continues to lift its COVID-19 restrictions after health authorities say the situation is stable, with the R0 factor at around 0.6. The next phase of easing restrictions will involve the lifting of the travel ban on July 1st.

The Superintendent of Health no longer gives her daily press briefings.