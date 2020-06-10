د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

There Are Three New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta, With No New Recoveries

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta registered three new cases of COVID-19 out of 851 tests conducted within the last 24 hours. This means that Malta has conducted over 77,000 tests since the virus outbreak began in March.

With no new recoveries, the number of active cases rose to 29.

Malta continues to lift its COVID-19 restrictions after health authorities say the situation is stable, with the R0 factor at around 0.6. The next phase of easing restrictions will involve the lifting of the travel ban on July 1st.

The Superintendent of Health no longer gives her daily press briefings.

READ NEXT: Robert Abela Categorically Condemns Racist Chanting And Nazi Salutes At Counter Protest To ‘Black Lives Matter’ Demonstration

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK