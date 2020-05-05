There Are Now Zero COVID-19 Patients In Malta’s ITU

There are now zero COVID-19 patients in ITU at Malta’s Mater Dei Hospital, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

Several people had been in the intensive therapy unit since the outbreak of the pandemic in Malta. It had reached as many as four patients but had decreased to one over the last week.

Gauci also revealed that the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals around the island is also dropping. There are currently five patients at Paul Boffa Hospital, four patients at St Thomas Hospital, and two patients at Mater Dei Hospital.

The drop in hospital cases reflects the overall decrease in the number of active cases.

There are currently 74 active cases in Malta after four more people recovered. However, one of the two new patients died, with COVID-19 a contributing factor.