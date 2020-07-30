د . إAEDSRر . س

There Are Nine New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta

There are nine new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, the health ministry confirmed.

All of the new COVID-19 patients were under 35 years old.

Four of today’s cases were connected to the Santa Venera festa cluster, while the remaining were sporadic cases.

This was found after 1,722 swab tests were carried out within the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to 125,685 since testing began in March.

With no new recovieres, the total number of active cases rose to 55. 

It was also confirmed that 19 out of the 33 migrants rescued yesterday tested positive for COVID-19, so active cases at the Ħal Far centre rose to 85.

