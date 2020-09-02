د . إAEDSRر . س

There Are Nine Active Cases Of COVID-19 In Gozo, Confirms Gozo Minister

Gozo Minister, Clint Camilleri, has issued a statement confirming there are nine active cases of COVID-19 on Malta’s sister island after the Superintendent of Public Health, Charmaine Gauci, made the announcement on her weekly coronavirus broadcast.

He also assured that none of these nine patients have been admitted to Gozo General Hospital.

He thanked Gauci and the Health Department for their continued support and collaboration with the Ministry for Gozo and their efforts to safeguard citizens.

Today saw 22 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 more recoveries as total active cases for the archipelago went down to 428.

