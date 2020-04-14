There Are Major Doubts Over The Validity Of COVID-19 Immunity Tests, Superintendent For Public Health Warns

There are serious questions surrounding the validity of tests designed to identify people who have developed immunity and crucial antibodies to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus, Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci has warned.

Malta kicked off testing for such kits around two weeks ago. However, Gauci has now said that studies of the kits abroad have revealed that the test might not be so accurate.

Gauci explained that Maltese health authorities will still conduct its own tests on the kit, but she stressed that the government did not want to provide a false sense of security during the pandemic.

The easiest way to assess immunity is through a blood test that looks for protective antibodies in the blood of people who have recovered.

Such testing will give doctors vital knowledge of the nation’s immunity and how long it takes for the body to begin producing antibodies.

Beyond helping point the way to new treatments, it will also help governments plan the way forward once drastic, but necessary measures to combat the pandemic are relaxed.

Malta has been developing strategies to test the nation’s immunity, and the kit would have been crucial in doing so. However, with serious questions surrounding their effectiveness, it seems that they will be shelved for the time being.

Meanwhile, there are concerns as to whether persons can be reinfected with the virus. 116 South Koreans who recovered from the virus have tested positive once again. However, researchers believe that it is more likely to be a case of ‘reactivation’ of the virus rather than a second case.

The World Health Organisation is conducting its own studies into the news. They believe this could be the result of mistakes in testing.

If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.

If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €10,000 fine.

Public gatherings of more than three persons are also no longer allowed, with the police now able to dish out a €100 fine.

Share with someone you think needs to hear this news