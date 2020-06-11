There Are Just 28 Members Left In Malta’s Traffic Police Department

There are just 28 members left in the traffic department in Malta’s Police Force, with an extra-duty scandal leaving the section depleted.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri revealed the figures following a parliamentary question from Opposition MP Beppe Fenech Adami in the wake of recent charges issued against members of the force.

Police have filed charges against 32 traffic officers in connection with an alleged extra-duty abuse racket that rocked the force last February.

In a statement, the police said the officers have been charged with fraud, complicity in fraud, making false declarations and complicity in making of false declarations.

Lovin Malta recently published an interview with two suspended traffic officers, who questioned why they are being made an example of while their superiors are allowed to get away with wrongdoing, such as attending university during work hours and instructing them to forgive traffic fines for their friends.

They said they suspect Economic Crimes Unit head Ian Abdilla had made an example of out of them to make up for his unit’s failure to take action on money laundering cases.

