There Are 40 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta With No Recoveries

There are 40 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta with no new recoveries.

Of the new cases, six were linked to a language school cluster, four to a Paceville cluster, seven are being raced to a confirmation party, four from family contacts and two are imported.

The rest are sporadic.

A total of 1,548 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours.

There are currently 15 COVID-19 patients being treated at various hospitals around Malta including an 84-year-old who is in “poor condition,” according to Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci.

A new set of COVID-19 measures was rolled out yesterday limiting the number of people attending mass events.

Health Minister Chris Fearne also committed to stricter enforcement including fines and spot checks to ensure that rules are followed.

