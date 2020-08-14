د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

There Are 31 New Cases Of COVID-19, With 54 Recoveries Dropping Active Cases Down To 505

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

There are new 31 patients of COVID-19 in Malta and 54 recoveries, putting the number of active cases at 505.

The bulk of the recoveries came from a cluster of migrants, accounting for 44 of the 54 recoveries.

Details on the new cases will be given by the Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci in her press briefing.

Just over 2130 swabs were conducted yesterday.

Over the past week, Malta has registered a record number of COVID-19 cases and has had several travel restrictions imposed on it by other countries.

What do you think of the latest figures? Comment below 

READ NEXT: Ta’ Qali Stabbing Aggressor Found Injured And Hiding In Attard Apartment Block

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK