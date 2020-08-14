There Are 31 New Cases Of COVID-19, With 54 Recoveries Dropping Active Cases Down To 505

There are new 31 patients of COVID-19 in Malta and 54 recoveries, putting the number of active cases at 505.

The bulk of the recoveries came from a cluster of migrants, accounting for 44 of the 54 recoveries.

Details on the new cases will be given by the Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci in her press briefing.

Just over 2130 swabs were conducted yesterday.

Over the past week, Malta has registered a record number of COVID-19 cases and has had several travel restrictions imposed on it by other countries.