There Are 29 New COVID-19 Cases In Malta, Active Cases Down To 623

There are 29 new COVID-19 cases in Malta, pushing active cases down to 623.

Three of these came from Casa San Paolo, an elderly home.

The fresh figure comes after 2,096 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, meaning over 245,000 have been carried out since the coronavirus outbreak hit Malta in March.

Malta registered another COVID-19 death this morning, a 92-year-old resident of an elderly home.

This means there are 31st deaths relating to the virus, with 16 deaths registered in the last 13 days.

 

