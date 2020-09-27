د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

There Are 21 New Patients Of COVID-19 In Malta And 54 Recoveries

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Active COVID-19 cases in Malta have dropped once again after health authorities announced 21 new cases and 54 recoveries.

This means that active cases now stands at 590. There have been 31 deaths so far.

Testing remains high after 2,326 swabs were conducted yesterday. Over 247,000 tests have been conducted so far.

Today’s cases are still being investigated. However, authorities have been able to identify some of yesterday’s cases.

Eight are related to family members, one case was imported, one is related to a social gathering, and another is related to a colleague.

 

 

Share with someone who needs to know the latest figures

READ NEXT: WATCH: Malta's COVID-19 Wage Supplement Will Continue Beyond October

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK