There Are 21 New Patients Of COVID-19 In Malta And 54 Recoveries

Active COVID-19 cases in Malta have dropped once again after health authorities announced 21 new cases and 54 recoveries.

This means that active cases now stands at 590. There have been 31 deaths so far.

Testing remains high after 2,326 swabs were conducted yesterday. Over 247,000 tests have been conducted so far.

Today’s cases are still being investigated. However, authorities have been able to identify some of yesterday’s cases.

Eight are related to family members, one case was imported, one is related to a social gathering, and another is related to a colleague.