Maltese Documentarians Embark On International Project To See How COVID-19 Is Affecting People’s Lives, And They Need Your Help

A Maltese film collective is looking to document how the daily lives of the world have been affected since the COVID-19 crisis, and needs your help doing it.

The documentary, entitled “The Year The Earth Stood Still”, calls for video submissions from the public documenting their lives in times amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We want to document these events through the eyes of the individuals that have lived through them, not in the years to come, but now, while we are living them,” said Motion Blur, the collective behind the project.

“You can film yourself, as you speak to us and tell us about all the things that have changed, about your feelings, your day to day, etc. You can film things that happen around you. You can film other people as they talk to us. Anything that you feel should be told about this, film it and send it to us.”

The project is a collaboration between storytellers, filmmakers and editors aiming to document the different intricacies of our lives that have faced sudden change, and in doing so, present the thread that binds us through this experience: humanity’s will to persevere.

“We want to share our stories to show that we are all in the same boat. We don’t want anybody to think, that they are the only ones who struggle. That others are coping better. That your exhaustion and fear and frustration are less valid than those of your neighbour, your friend, your colleague. We are in this together. Let’s share our experiences with each other and with the world.”

As an international collaboration, the documentary is set to be in English, but people can still opt to speak their native tongues which would be translated.

Beyond language, they offer guidelines on recording videos submissions such as avoid too much background noise, keep the camera steady, and most importantly, be as sincere as possible when telling your story.

Be a part of global history and submit your videos via their Facebook page or via email at info@theyearearthstoodstill.com.

