‘The Worst Is Still To Come’: Doctors Issue Warning As Malta Logs Highest Number Of COVID-19 Cases

The Medical Association of Malta (MAM) has warned that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is yet to come as mass gatherings continue to go unchecked.

Over the weekend, photos emerged online of large crowds gathering at Paceville and Comino with no social distancing in place despite a new set of new government measures.

“COVID-19 numbers are rising at an alarming rate to unprecedented levels as parties and mass events continue to be held, indicating that the worst is still to come,” the MAM said in a press release.

Moreover, Gozo Channel continues to deal with uncooperative passengers who refuse to wear facemasks onboard.

“This is not how to control an epidemic but a perfect example of how to deliberately foment an epidemic when the R factor is about 2.0,” it said.

Malta currently has a total of 396 cases following a record-breaking 54 new cases yesterday.

“The cynical argument that no deaths have occurred since June cannot justify the promotion of the idea of normality. Scientific evidence has clearly shown that the peak of intensive care admissions and deaths occurs three to six weeks after the peak of new cases,” the MAM continued.

As of Friday, there are currently 15 COVID-19 patients being treated in various hospitals around Malta including an 84-year-old patient who is in “poor condition” according to Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci.

The doctors’ association also reiterated its stance that any gatherings of more than 10 pose a risk to health and safety following a report that cases emerged from a confirmation party last week.

