‘The System Is In A Shambles’: Swieqi Murder Victim’s Sister Speaks Out After Suspect Released On Bail Again

The sister of Eleanor Mangion Walker, who was brutally killed inside a Swieqi garage by her estranged partner in 2016, has spoken out after the suspect was released on bail… again.

“More than four years after this man murdered my sister, he’s been let out on bail again, even after being tried for theft,” Melissa Gaul said, explaining that she was only informed after her mother visited their lawyer’s offices.

“I’m appalled and literally can’t believe this is allowed without even considering previous offences. The judiciary system is a shambles,” she said.

Eleanor Mangion Walker was the victim of a shocking domestic violence crime allegedly carried out by her ex-husband, Andrew Mangion.

In July 2016, the couple were undergoing a separation and the victim started a relationship with another man.

Mangion killed her in a Swieqi garage before disposing of her body in a Qormi warehouse.

The 33-year-old mother, beautician and hotel employee was discovered in a pool of blood and was confirmed to have died of head injuries due to blunt trauma.

“I just want to inform the public that he’s back on the street so keep your eyes peeled,” her sister warned on Facebook.

Mangion, 40, who was let out on bail for the murder in 2018, and was later charged with two aggravated thefts and a violent robbery. He also breached bail conditions twice.

Now he’s been let out on court bail for the second time.

“I wonder what he’ll do this time before he gets locked up again.”

“To say I’m miserable is an understatement.”

A discussion on excessive court delays in Malta was recently triggered after Daniel Muka was charged with the shocking murder of Christian Pondolfino and Ivor Maciejowski while out on bail after the attempting murder of three police officers.

