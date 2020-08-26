‘The Struggle Is Not Really Over’: Matthew Caruana Galizia Pays Tribute To His Mother On What Would Have Been Her 56th Birthday
Investigative journalist Matthew Caruana Galizia paid tribute to his mother, Daphne Caruana Galizia, on what would have been her 56th birthday.
In a passionate Facebook post, the journalist called on the general public to remain aware of the scandals that keep plaguing our nation.
“On my mother’s birthday I’d like to remind everyone that the struggle in Malta is not really over with each new scandal we wake up to,” Caruana Galizia said.
He went on to make reference to “three multi-billion Euro deals enabled by corruption” – Electrogas, the Vitals hospital deal, and the sale of passports.
“Without the corruption in these deals, we could have not just Xarabank, but our own BBC,” Caruana Galizia continued.
“We could house, feed, and teach not just every citizen, but every immigrant. Most importantly, by tearing up these deals, we’d have justice.”
Earlier today, MEP Roberta Metsola also took to Facebook to pay tribute to the murdered journalist.
“We will not stop until we have truth, until we have justice and until we have accountability,” Metsola said.
“They cannot intimidate us. They cannot silence us. They cannot extinguish your voice.”
“And we will get every last one of them.”