‘The Struggle Is Not Really Over’: Matthew Caruana Galizia Pays Tribute To His Mother On What Would Have Been Her 56th Birthday

Investigative journalist Matthew Caruana Galizia paid tribute to his mother, Daphne Caruana Galizia, on what would have been her 56th birthday.

“On my mother’s birthday I’d like to remind everyone that the struggle in Malta is not really over with each new scandal we wake up to,” Caruana Galizia said.

He went on to make reference to “three multi-billion Euro deals enabled by corruption” – Electrogas, the Vitals hospital deal, and the sale of passports.

“Without the corruption in these deals, we could have not just Xarabank, but our own BBC,” Caruana Galizia continued.

“We could house, feed, and teach not just every citizen, but every immigrant. Most importantly, by tearing up these deals, we’d have justice.”

Earlier today, MEP Roberta Metsola also took to Facebook to pay tribute to the murdered journalist.