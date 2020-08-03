‘The Situation Is Under Control’: Robert Abela Downplays Concerns At Rising COVID-19 Numbers

Prime Minister Robert Abela downplayed concerns towards the rising COVID-19 numbers that Malta is witnessing, saying that the “situation is under control”.

Abela made this statement on ONE TV talk show ‘Pjazza’, where he went on to say that Malta’s cases are principally higher because of migrants.

As of last week, a total of 85 irregular migrants had tested positive for COVID-19. Today, Malta’s total active cases shot up to 199.

Having said that, Abela highlighted that all the active migrant cases of COVID-19 are in isolation and hence pose no risk of being brought in contact with the community.

The Prime Minister went on to say that he seeks to maintain a balance between safeguarding public health and ensuring Malta retains a robust economy, therein rubbishing any calls for a national lockdown.

“Let’s not be alarmed, let’s be factual,“ Abela said. “There has been an increase in infection rate, but most of the people who have been infected are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.”

“We need people to enjoy their lives, that is the whole point of living. Leave your problems to me and the government.”

Abela went on to commend Malta’s efforts in combatting unemployment, saying that whilst this has shot up in other countries, the situation in Malta keeps improving week after week.

