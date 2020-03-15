The Second Person Recovers From The COVID-19 Coronavirus In Malta

The second person has recovered from the COVID-19 coronavirus in Malta, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has revealed.

The person will remain under quarantine amid revelations that the virus can re-infect survivors.

Malta has recorded 18 cases in total, with two recoveries. However, this will soon change with the Superintendent of Public Health set to give a press conference shortly.

During the press conference, Fearne detailed some precautionary measures being taken by Health Authorities, which will see the increase of isolation wards outside of Mater Dei, namely Paul Boffa Hospital.

In a week’s time, there will be 97 dedicated beds for COVID-19.

A part of Mater Dei’s emergency department could also be occupied by COVID-19 patients should the need arise. Lecture halls are also being made available.

The measures, Fearne said, would give Malta 600 beds and a further 80 beds in Gozo.

If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow these guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.

If you are returning from an affected country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €1,000 fine.

You can call +356 21324086 for advice.

Avoid calling 112 unless it is a real emergency. That emergency line is crucial in saving lives in peril, and having it be flooded with calls on the coronavirus could have fatal consequences.