‘The People Have Had Enough’: BirdLife And Other NGOs File Legal Action Over Miżieb And L-Aħrax Hunting Deal

A coalition of environmental NGOs including BirdLife Malta have filed legal action against the government for handing over the management of Miżieb and Aħrax woodlands to the hunting lobby.

“We have already filed legal action against the secretive deal, which wasn’t scrutinised by anyone, not even journalists,” BirdLife CEO told Lovin Malta.

Birdlife called the press conference to announce it is exploring legal action in response to the opening of the trapping season for songbirds.

“The people have had enough,” he said addressing press conference outside Castille.

They warned Prime Minister Robert Abela was deceived by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, who is himself a hunter, to give the green light to songbird trapping under the guise of a scientific study, despite a decision against it from EU Courts.

