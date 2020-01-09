The Maltese Founder Of Twistees Has Sadly Passed Away

د . إAEDSRر . س

Twistees Malta have just announced that Ray Calleja, the founder of Malta’s favourite snack, has passed away earlier today.

“It is with great sorrow to announce the demise of Mr. Ray Calleja, Chairperson of Strand Palace Agencies Ltd and Tastees Manufacturing Limited,” Twistees said in a Facebook post. “Mr. Ray Calleja passed away peacefully on Thursday 9th January 2020.”

 

Calleja’s funeral will be held this Saturday at 9am at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Ibraġ.

