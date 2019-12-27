The International ‘Man Of The Year’ Award For Corruption And Organised Crime Goes To… Joseph Muscat

Outgoing Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has won the dubious award of ‘Man of the Year in Organised Crime and Corruption’ by an international crime watchdog association.

The Organized Crime & Corruption Reporting Project have handed out the annual award to notorious leaders and institutions before, including Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and the Romanian Parliament, but Muscat nabbed it in 2019.

“Under Muscat’s leadership,” the OCCRP said, “criminality and corruption have flourished — and in many cases gone unpunished — in the small Mediterranean archipelago of Malta, creating an environment that led to the 2017 murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, investigators and government critics say.”