‘The Happiest Day Of Our Lives’: Maltese MEP Welcomes New Baby Daughter Into The World

MEP Alex Aguis Saliba has just welcomed his first child into the world, a day which he described as “the happiest day of our lives”.

Aguis Saliba, who is married to former Żebbuġ councillor Sarah Aguis Saliba, expressed their delight at the arrival of their daughter named Amelia.

“Welcome to our lives, Amelia,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Thousands of people congratulated the couple for the special moment.

Welcome to parenthood, Alex!

