The first person has recovered from the coronavirus in Malta.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci confirmed at a press conference today that the woman has tested negative for the virus in two separate tests held 24 hours apart. She has been discharged from Mater Dei but is being kept in quarantine at home for “a few more days”.

“We had an advantage because all the people infected so far are young people who didn’t have other medical conditions,” she said.

The announcement came alongside three new confirmed cases on the island.

The latest cases are a 45-year-old Maltese man, a 40-year-old Italian man and a 30-year-old Maltese woman, Malta’s Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed. All three of them had travelled abroad in recent days.

If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow these guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.

If you are returning from an affected country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €1,000 fine.

You can call +356 21324086 for advice.

Avoid calling 112 unless it is a real emergency. That emergency line is crucial in saving lives in peril, and having it be flooded with calls on the coronavirus could have fatal consequences.

